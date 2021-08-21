This is the cheapest gas in Barnum right now

(BARNUM, MN) According to Barnum gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Cenex at 105 Arrowhead Ln. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.2 at Minit Mart at 3694 Cr-6, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.19.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Cenex 105 Arrowhead Ln, Moose Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Holiday 80 Arrowhead Ln, Moose Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Minit Mart 1050 Mn-73, Moose Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Kwik Trip 4694 Opportunity Dr, Moose Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.