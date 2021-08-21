Cancel
Barnum, MN

This is the cheapest gas in Barnum right now

Posted by 
Barnum News Alert
Barnum News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W7K7M_0bYoYcNU00

(BARNUM, MN) According to Barnum gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Cenex at 105 Arrowhead Ln. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.2 at Minit Mart at 3694 Cr-6, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.19.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Cenex

105 Arrowhead Ln, Moose Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Holiday

80 Arrowhead Ln, Moose Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Minit Mart

1050 Mn-73, Moose Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29

Kwik Trip

4694 Opportunity Dr, Moose Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.89
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Barnum News Alert

Barnum News Alert

ABOUT

With Barnum News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

