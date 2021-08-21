Gas savings: The cheapest station in Machias
(MACHIAS, ME) Depending on where you fill up in Machias, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon on gas.
Shell at 56 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Irving at 8 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.23.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Machias area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.18 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.14
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.19
$--
$3.85
$--
|cash
cash$3.14
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|cash
cash$3.17
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.23
$3.58
$3.93
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
