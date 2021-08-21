Gas savings: The cheapest station in Machias

(MACHIAS, ME) Depending on where you fill up in Machias, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon on gas.

Shell at 56 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Irving at 8 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.23.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Machias area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.18 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 56 Main St, Machias

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.85 $ --

CITGO 211 Dublin St, Machias

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Irving 8 Main St, Machias

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.23 $ 3.58 $ 3.93 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.