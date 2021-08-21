Shippenville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SHIPPENVILLE, PA) According to Shippenville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Jiffy at 17933 Paint Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CITGO at 10315 Us-322, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.33 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Jiffy 17933 Paint Blvd, Shippenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.59

Valero 401 W Main St, Clarion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.30 $ 3.60 $ 3.80 $ 3.60 card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.65

University Korner 533 E State St, Knox

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.55

Frampton Oil 200 S 5Th Ave, Clarion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.