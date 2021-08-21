Shippenville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(SHIPPENVILLE, PA) According to Shippenville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Jiffy at 17933 Paint Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CITGO at 10315 Us-322, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.33 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.79
$3.99
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.30
$3.60
$3.80
$3.60
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.85
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.32
$3.55
$3.75
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.32
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
