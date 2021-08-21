Save up to $0.01 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Phillipsburg

(PHILLIPSBURG, KS) Depending on where you fill up in Phillipsburg, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Alta at 695 State Street was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Rangeland Coopertives at 250 F St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.9.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.89.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Alta 695 State Street, Phillipsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.14

Love's Country Store 709 E State St, Phillipsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.14 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Cenex 1390 State St, Phillipsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.