Save $0.22 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Clayton
(CLAYTON, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Clayton area offering savings of $0.22 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 321 Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.21 at Love's Travel Stop at 703 S 1St St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Clayton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.15 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
