Gas savings: The cheapest station in New Town
(NEW TOWN, ND) Depending on where you fill up in New Town, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Eagles Landing at 402 Nd-23 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 99 Coop St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater New Town area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.20 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.44
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$3.59
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
