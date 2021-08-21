Gas savings: The cheapest station in New Town

(NEW TOWN, ND) Depending on where you fill up in New Town, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Eagles Landing at 402 Nd-23 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 99 Coop St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater New Town area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.20 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Eagles Landing 402 Nd-23, New Town

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Cenex 712 1St St N, New Town

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Van Hook Travel Center 8258 39Th St Nw, New Town

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.