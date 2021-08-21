Gas savings: The cheapest station in Lovell

(LOVELL, WY) Gas prices vary across in the Lovell area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon.

Maverik at 217 W. Main St. was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.28 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 317 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.36.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.31 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 217 W. Main St., Lovell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ 3.48 $ 3.68 $ 3.45

Conoco 575 E Main St, Lovell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.56

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.