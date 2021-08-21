Santa Rosa gas at $3.01 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SANTA ROSA, NM) According to Santa Rosa gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.

Phillips 66 at 108 Coronado Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.01 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 3630 Historic Route 66, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.22.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.12 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Phillips 66 108 Coronado Dr, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.25 $ -- $ --

Pilot 2464 Historic Route 66, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 3.08 $ 3.53 $ 3.86 $ --

Love's Travel Stop 1028 Nm-156, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ 3.60 $ 3.38 card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.