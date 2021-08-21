Santa Rosa gas at $3.01 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(SANTA ROSA, NM) According to Santa Rosa gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.
Phillips 66 at 108 Coronado Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.01 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 3630 Historic Route 66, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.22.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.12 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.01
$3.25
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.39
|card
card$3.08
$3.53
$3.86
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.10
$3.40
$3.60
$3.38
|card
card$3.13
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0