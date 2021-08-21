Cancel
Santa Rosa, NM

Santa Rosa gas at $3.01 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Santa Rosa Times
Santa Rosa Times
 8 days ago
(SANTA ROSA, NM) According to Santa Rosa gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.

Phillips 66 at 108 Coronado Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.01 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 3630 Historic Route 66, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.22.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.12 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Phillips 66

108 Coronado Dr, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.01
$3.25
$--
$--

Pilot

2464 Historic Route 66, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.39
card
card$3.08
$3.53
$3.86
$--

Love's Travel Stop

1028 Nm-156, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.10
$3.40
$3.60
$3.38
card
card$3.13
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Santa Rosa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

