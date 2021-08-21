Beulah gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(BEULAH, ND) According to Beulah gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.
Cenex at 1600 Nd-49 N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.11 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Loaf 'N Jug at 513 W Main, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.14 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.41
$3.68
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
