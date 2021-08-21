Cancel
Beulah, ND

Beulah gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Beulah Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0bYoYUGY00

(BEULAH, ND) According to Beulah gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.

Cenex at 1600 Nd-49 N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.11 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Loaf 'N Jug at 513 W Main, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.14 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Cenex

1600 Nd-49 N, Beulah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.41
$3.68
$3.09

ARCO

200 Nd-49 S, Beulah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Beulah, ND
