Beulah gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BEULAH, ND) According to Beulah gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.

Cenex at 1600 Nd-49 N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.11 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Loaf 'N Jug at 513 W Main, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.14 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Cenex 1600 Nd-49 N, Beulah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 3.68 $ 3.09

ARCO 200 Nd-49 S, Beulah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.