Lutcher gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(LUTCHER, LA) According to Lutcher gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

Stump's at 220 Airline Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1779 La-3125, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Stump's 220 Airline Hwy, Gramercy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 3415 La-3125, Paulina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ -- $ --

Valero 129 S Airline Ave, Gramercy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 2.74

Valero 106 W Main St, Gramercy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

MoniCarlo Fuel Stop 5353 W Airline Hwy, Garyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ 2.88

Taylor Express 964 La-3125, Gramercy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.