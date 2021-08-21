Lutcher gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(LUTCHER, LA) According to Lutcher gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
Stump's at 220 Airline Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1779 La-3125, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.85 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.29
$3.39
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.04
$3.24
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
