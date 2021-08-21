Lordsburg gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.20 per gallon

(LORDSBURG, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lordsburg area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

Love's Travel Stop at 900 W Motel Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1882 Stagecoach, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.04.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Love's Travel Stop 900 W Motel Dr, Lordsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.44 card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pilot 1050 E Motel Dr, Lordsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.45 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ 3.76 $ --

Flying J 11 Old Us-70, Lordsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.45 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ 3.76 $ --

Circle K 1316 Main St, Lordsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.01 $ -- $ -- $ 3.47 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.57 $ 3.87 $ 3.53

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.