Save $0.02 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Ozona

(OZONA, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Ozona area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 201 Del Rio St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 504 E 14Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.07.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ozona area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.05 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 201 Del Rio St , Ozona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.80 $ --

Sunoco 1206 Ave E, Ozona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.50 $ 3.80 $ 3.23

Sunoco 1101 Sheffield Rd, Ozona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.50 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.