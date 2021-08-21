Onawa gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.00 per gallon

(ONAWA, IA) According to Onawa gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 70610Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 70610Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's 70610Th St, Onawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Phillips 66 2650 Iowa Ave, Onawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.15

Cenex 22811 Filbert Ave, Onawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.