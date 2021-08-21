Gas savings: The cheapest station in Granby

(GRANBY, CO) Depending on where you fill up in Granby, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sinclair at 551 E Agate Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.76 at Mobil at 945 W Agate Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Granby area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.72 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sinclair 551 E Agate Ave, Granby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.14 $ 3.49

City Market 1001 Thompson Rd, Granby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.14 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.