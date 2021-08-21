Save up to $0.00 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Valentine

(VALENTINE, NE) Depending on where you fill up in Valentine, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 112 E Hwy 20. Regular there was listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Casey's at 112 E Hwy 20, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Valentine area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's 112 E Hwy 20, Valentine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Phillips 66 101 W Us-20, Valentine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.09

Conoco 203 E Us-20, Valentine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.