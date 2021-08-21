Here’s the cheapest gas in Tornillo Saturday
(TORNILLO, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Tornillo, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas.
Alon at 720 Fabens St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.1 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Speedway at 1790 Fabens Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.12.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.11 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:08 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
