Here’s the cheapest gas in Tornillo Saturday

(TORNILLO, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Tornillo, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas.

Alon at 720 Fabens St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.1 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Speedway at 1790 Fabens Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.12.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.11 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Alon 720 Fabens St, Fabens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ -- $ -- $ --

Alon 101 W Main St, Fabens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:08 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.