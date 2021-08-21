Cancel
Canadian, TX

Where's the cheapest gas in Canadian?

Canadian News Beat
Canadian News Beat
 8 days ago
(CANADIAN, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Canadian area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fronk Oil at 718 S 2Nd St. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Phillips 66 at 11141 Us-60, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.81.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Fronk Oil

718 S 2Nd St, Canadian
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.99

Valero

219 N Second St, Canadian
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Canadian News Beat

Canadian News Beat

Canadian, TX
With Canadian News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

