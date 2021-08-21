Meeker gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.00 per gallon

(MEEKER, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Meeker area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 793 Market St. Regular there was listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Shell at 793 Market St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 793 Market St, Meeker

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.