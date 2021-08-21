Beaver gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BEAVER, UT) Gas prices vary across in the Beaver area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.

Sinclair at 215 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 290 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.94 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sinclair 215 N Main St, Beaver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ 4.49 $ 3.79

Sinclair 1035 N Main St, Beaver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Sinclair 1450 N 300 W, Beaver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.