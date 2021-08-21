Save $0.08 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Hawthorne
(HAWTHORNE, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Hawthorne, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.
Sinclair at 1101 5Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.13 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 705 Freedom Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.21.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.18 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.13
$4.38
$4.53
$4.13
|card
card$4.19
$4.44
$4.59
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.15
$4.40
$4.65
$--
|card
card$4.21
$4.46
$4.71
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
