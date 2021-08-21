Save $0.08 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Hawthorne

(HAWTHORNE, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Hawthorne, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.

Sinclair at 1101 5Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.13 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 705 Freedom Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.21.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.18 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sinclair 1101 5Th St, Hawthorne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.13 $ 4.38 $ 4.53 $ 4.13 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.44 $ 4.59 $ 4.19

76 705 Freedom Rd, Hawthorne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.15 $ 4.40 $ 4.65 $ -- card card $ 4.21 $ 4.46 $ 4.71 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.