Oakridge gas at $3.75 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(OAKRIDGE, OR) Depending on where you fill up in Oakridge, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mobil at 47567 Hwy 58 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 47785 Or-58, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oakridge area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.85 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Mobil 47567 Hwy 58, Oakridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.75 $ -- $ -- $ 3.75 card card $ 3.83 $ -- $ -- $ 3.83

76 47688 Hwy 58, Oakridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.76 $ -- $ -- $ 3.76 card card $ 3.86 $ -- $ -- $ 3.86

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.