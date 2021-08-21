Oakridge gas at $3.75 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(OAKRIDGE, OR) Depending on where you fill up in Oakridge, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mobil at 47567 Hwy 58 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 47785 Or-58, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oakridge area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.85 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.75
$--
$--
$3.75
|card
card$3.83
$--
$--
$3.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.76
$--
$--
$3.76
|card
card$3.86
$--
$--
$3.86
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
