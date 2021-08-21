Gas savings: The cheapest station in Onamia

(ONAMIA, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Onamia, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 205 Lindquist St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 205 Lindquist St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's 205 Lindquist St, Onamia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.14

ARCO 34952 Us-169, Onamia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 38668 Us-169, Onamia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.