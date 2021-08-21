Police: Driver abandons stolen vehicle following overnight pursuit on I-464

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Local authorities are currently looking for a driver who led police in a pursuit and then abandoned the vehicle on the interstate overnight. Chesapeake Police say the incident began when an officer ran a vehicle tag on I-464 on Poindexter Street just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The officer discovered that the vehicle, a Mazda SUV, was stolen from Hampton and the officer attempted a traffic stop.