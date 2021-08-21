This is the cheapest gas in Candor right now

(CANDOR, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Candor area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Pilot at 801 Nc-211 E. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.91 at Exxon at 861 Nc-211, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Candor area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Pilot 801 Nc-211 E, Candor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.53 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.79 $ 3.53

Shell 520 E Main St, Biscoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Sunoco 511 E Main St, Biscoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.