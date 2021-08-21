Gas savings: The cheapest station in Colfax

(COLFAX, WA) According to Colfax gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Cenex at 205 E Harrison St. Regular there was listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.87 at Busch Distributors at 126 W Walla Walla Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Cenex 205 E Harrison St, Colfax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.95

76 804 N Main St, Colfax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.