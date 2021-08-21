Save $0.16 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Karnes City

(KARNES CITY, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Karnes City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 102 S Sunset Strip St. Regular there was listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Chevron at 110 E Calvert Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Karnes City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 102 S Sunset Strip St, Kenedy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 2.89

Murphy USA 125 Business Park Blvd, Kenedy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.38 $ --

Shell 719 E Calvert Ave, Karnes City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.38 $ 2.91

Valero 1905 S Us-181, Karnes City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.13 $ 3.41 $ 2.90

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.