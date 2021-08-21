Haskell gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(HASKELL, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Haskell area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 400 N Ave E was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 400 N Ave E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 400 N Ave E, Haskell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 101 N 1St St, Haskell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Stripes 106 N 1St St E , Haskell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.