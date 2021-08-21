This is the cheapest gas in Wilton right now

(WILTON, ME) Gas prices vary across in the Wilton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CITGO at 254 Wilton Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.14 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.17 at Mobil at 227 Us-2 East, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wilton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.16 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO 254 Wilton Rd, Farmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.14 $ -- $ 3.16

Irving 507 Wilton Rd, Farmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.85 $ 3.32

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.