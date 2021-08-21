Malad City gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MALAD CITY, ID) Gas prices vary across in the Malad City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Maverik at 296 E 50 S. Regular there was listed at $3.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.85 at Maverik at 296 E 50 S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.85 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Maverik 296 E 50 S, Malad City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 3.69

KJ's Super Stores 226 50 N, Malad City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.00 $ 4.15 $ 3.69

Chevron 295 E 50 S, Malad City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.