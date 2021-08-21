Cancel
Ask Rusty – If I Apply Now, When Will I Get My First Social Security Payment?

Devils Lake Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Dear Rusty: If I were to apply for my Social Security retirement (I'm 68 on August 1, 2021), when could I realistically expect to receive my first check? Signed: Ready to Claim. Dear Ready: Social Security suggests applying for benefits 2 - 3 months before you wish them to begin,...

Social Security
