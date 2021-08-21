Norton gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(NORTON, KS) According to Norton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Love's Travel Stop at 303 W Holme St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Travel Stop at 303 W Holme St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.92.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Norton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Love's Travel Stop 303 W Holme St, Norton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ 3.52 $ 2.99

Alta Convenience 812 North State St., Norton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.94 $ 3.39 $ 2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.