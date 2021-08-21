Norton gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(NORTON, KS) According to Norton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Love's Travel Stop at 303 W Holme St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Travel Stop at 303 W Holme St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.92.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Norton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$2.89
|card
card$2.92
$--
$3.52
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$2.94
$3.39
$2.94
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
