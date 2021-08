A person was found dead in the Scioto River about a half-mile south of Hayden Run Road after a 911 call saying there was a body floating in the water. The call was received at 8:56 a.m. Saturday by the 911 operator and shortly afterwards firefighters responded. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:14 a.m. near Bellam Road, according to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin.