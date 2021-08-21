Save $0.06 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Crane
(CRANE, TX) According to Crane gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Chevron at 910 S Gaston St. Regular there was listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Stripes at 1401 S Gaston St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Crane area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.86 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.16
$3.46
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.25
$3.54
$3.17
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
