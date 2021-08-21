Save $0.06 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Crane

(CRANE, TX) According to Crane gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Chevron at 910 S Gaston St. Regular there was listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Stripes at 1401 S Gaston St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Crane area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Chevron 910 S Gaston St, Crane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ --

Alon 901 S Gaston St, Crane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.17

Stripes 423 N Gaston St, Crane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.25 $ 3.54 $ 3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.