Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Fantasia 2021 Review: HOTEL POSEIDON, A Dantean Journey Through One Man's Personal Hell

By J Hurtado Editor, U.S.
screenanarchy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePallid days stretch infinitely into chaotic nights at the Hotel Poseidon, a rundown inn overseen by a rundown innkeeper named Dave (Tom Vermeir). He's just inherited the place and one gets the impression that it is not exactly the kind of boon one hopes for to operate as a salve for grief of losing a loved one. Quite the opposite, in fact. The Hotel Poseidon seems to be decomposing before our very eyes as we follow Dave through his daily routine; attending to what few guests he gets, fending off crazy ideas for an in-house discotheque, taking care of his ill -- wait, scratch that -- dead aunt, and trying desperately to forget what a miserable life he leads before starting all over again the next day. It's exhausting.

screenanarchy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hell#Fantasia 2021 Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Beauty & Fashiondailydead.com

Fantasia 2021 Review: THE RIGHTEOUS is a Slow-Burn of the Soul

The Righteous tells the story of a peculiar stranger that visits the home of a former priest and his wife. The priest had left the church in the hopes of starting a family, only to have tragedy strike when his young daughter is killed. The lonely couple are content but plagued with the grief of what was lost. When a young stranger arrives, the man and woman give him shelter. What follows is a series of unexpected turns and a twist of the knife in exposing the real cause of the priest’s loss of faith. Sins are laid bare.
MoviesComicBook

All the Moons Review: A New Contender for One of the Great Vampire Movies (Fantasia Film Festival)

While the field of horror films is often bloated with low-effort swings at zombies and ghosts, the vampire subgenre seems to only have a handful of attempts every few years. Sometimes this gets you over-produced studio fare like Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter or Priest, but for every two of those is one Only Lovers Left Alive, a film that quickly climbed the ranks among the greats and which recontextualizes the lore and shows it's a subgenre still worth exploring. Igor Legarreta's All the Moons is one of those such attempts, digging more into the humanity than the gore of the premise and delivering a rich and haunting experience as timeless as the monsters themselves.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

[Fantasia Review] ‘Martyrs Lane’ Offers Ghostly Mystery Through a Child’s Eyes

There’s a mystery afoot in Ruth Platt’s ghost film, Martyrs Lane. The film, a feature adaptation of the writer/director’s 2019 short of the same name, is less interested in traditional spectral hauntings than exploring grief and loss through the eyes of a little girl who doesn’t fully understand what’s going on. While there are still several A+ jump scares sprinkled within, Platt’s film is first and foremost a coming-of-age film about a pre-teen attempting to uncover her family’s dark secrets.
Movieshorrornews.net

Film Review: Hotel Poseidon (2021)

Dave reluctantly pretends to be the manager of Hotel Poseidon, where fungus covers the walls and comments such as “faded glory” and “has seen better times” completely fall short to describe this establishment. He wanders the corridors of his personal Overlook Hotel like a zombie, being a passive spectator to what happens around him – whether it’s clients without cash, his mother castrating him with her sharp tongue or a sick aunt in the hallway whose pension keeps the place going. Dave will gradually lose his balance and tumble into a waking nightmare, in which his hotel is transformed into an existential purgatory. With inner demons on the booze, lustful creatures tempting his lonely soul to sin and a big plunge into the proverbial metaphysical shit hole, Dave can expect some strong comments on Trip Advisor.
Moviesnerdreactor.com

Fantasia Film Festival: It’s a Summer Film! (サマーフィルムにのって) Review

Looking at Soushi Matsumoto’s It’s a Summer Film, you wouldn’t expect the film to be a swiss-army knife kind of flick. However, the film features an eclectic mix of many genres. First of all, much of the film’s entertainment stems from the idea of creating your own movie as children. Whether you knew it or not, you had an inherent process of creating a movie whenever you played with toys as kids. Imagine, for example, using gift wrap tubes as lightsabers when you’re either the villain or hero. In a way, you’re pretending that you’re the character in your own roleplay movie. Some just take it a bit further than others.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Fantasia 2021 Review: INDEMNITY, This South African Conspiracy Thriller Delivers

Every night, Theo (Jerrid Geduld) is jolted awake by nightmares. He sees his colleagues perish in a sea of out of control flames, and even though he can't exactly pin down why, he feels culpable for their horrific deaths. This PTSD sends him into the depths of alcoholism, which ends up getting him summarily excused from the fire department, and with no work left to distract him, things are only getting worse. His wife and child become collateral damage, and his crumbling family unit just adds to his sense of despair; one more thing he's destroyed.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Blu-ray Review: Criterion Contemplates Kore-eda's AFTER LIFE

Ideas about any sort of existence after death are plentiful in cultures around the world; while many religions have ideas about either a heaven or hell existence, or simply being some kind of memory, there are some more secular ideas of a kind of limbo or waystation, an idea that we're all going to be somehow judged, or have to reflect on our lives on Earth, before we can proceed to some sort of different plane of existence. Films such as Defending Your Life and shows like The Good Place have always been fascinating to me in this contemplation.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Fantasia 2021 Review: SATOSHI KON, THE ILLUSIONIST

Watching Pascal-Alex Vincent's summation of Kon Satoshi's work and life and untimely death made me more than a little bit sad. Not because the film is a poor tribute or account of one of the leading lights of Japanese filmmaking, it certainly is not. Rather, it has now been over a decade since the auteur-animator-director and simply, artist, died of Cancer. Kon left behind an unfinished feature, The Dreaming Machine, as well as a near perfect legacy of daring, complex and varied films, a TV series, a short film, and several Manga. He also left a vacuum in the an industry that has not only been (blessedy) occupied by new voices. Also, like any master of the medium, his influence has been imported overseas. Kon Satoshi did all this before his 47th year.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Fantasia 2021 Review: International Science-Fiction Short Film Showcase

This year's International Science-Fiction Short Film Showcase at Fantasia spotlights works from Canada, Australia, three from the United States and one with a co-production with France, Italy, and even Greenland. (The still used here is from the U.K. short Standing Woman.) Let's get right to this season's films. Mark II...
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Fantasia 2021 Review: HELLBENDER, The Blossoming of the Monstrous Feminine

As an uncool straight teenage boy, this was gospel. I had no idea how to talk to the opposite sex. However, what I never realized at the time was that in many cases girls were even scared of themselves. The emotional, hormonal, and physiological changes they were going through at an even younger age than me must've been at best puzzling, and at worst terrifying. It's this dichotomy between the male and female pubescent experiences that likely spawned many of MANkind's most horrifying gender political reactions. While women matured faster, men ultimately matured physically stronger, which facilitated patriarchal domination in many cultures, to the detriment of pretty much everyone.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Review: CANDYMAN, Tell Everyone

Anthony (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) should be about to hit the big-time in the art world. Having had his first solo show straight of of art school, he's found he's hit a creative wall. Pressured to produce something new, something that reflects what the world wants to see perhaps more than what he wants to offer, he stumbles across an urban legend, one that become embedded in a Chicago neighbourhood, and which quite literally consumes Anthony as his art takes on a frightening meaning, and even his body itself becomes a gruesome work of art. As Anthony says, everywhere is haunted, but some places perhaps far more than others.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Review: MOSQUITO STATE, The Great Recession Meets Cronenbergian Body Horror

In Mosquito State, writer-director Filip Jan Rymsza’s (Dustclouds, Sandcastles) first film in more than a decade, it’s the end of the (financial) world as we know it — or more accurately, as we knew it before the Great Recession — and Richard Boca (Beau Knapp), a Wall Street quantitative analyst (“quant”) with a genius-level IQ and the emotional intelligence of an insect, definitely doesn’t feel fine.
Religionmoveablefest.com

Fantasia Fest 2021 Review: God Works In Mysterious Ways in Mark O’Brien’s “The Righteous”

“Always know in which direction you’re praying,” a priest tells Frederic Mason (Henry Czerny), a bit too late in “The Righteous.” A former man of the cloth himself, Frederic doesn’t underestimate the power of prayer, though he’s had his faith shaken of late, recently burying his young daughter Joanie and in visiting what was once a place of comfort where he could fall back on God’s plan, there is only confusion when nothing makes sense any more. It isn’t exactly an unfamiliar spot for Frederic, who decided to leave both the calling and his community up north a decade earlier when he fell in love with the newly widowed Ethel (Mimi Kuzyk) not necessarily knowing what the path ahead would look like, and for actor/writer/director Mark O’Brien, there is a knowledge he isn’t exactly reinventing the wheel when considering Frederic at odds with the gospel he once preached so feverishly, yet it feels like new territory when the ground trembles in “The Righteous” with the team behind it every bit as assured in their steps as the characters on screen are unsteady.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Fantasia 2021 Review: The Terrifying Tech of #BLUE_WHALE

Anna Zaytseva's heart-pounding teen slasher #Blue_Whale just had its world at Fantasia 2021, and WOW. I don't really know who she is yet, but I already hope to see more from her after watching this debut. There's not an ounce of fat on this film, and by that I mean...
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Fantasia 2021 Review: KING KNIGHT, Everybody's Into Weirdness Right Now...

Thorn (Matthew Gray Gubler) has carved out a life in which he is very comfortable. Living with his life partner Willow (Angela Sarafyan), Thorn leads a thriving – if riddled with neuroses – coven of suburban witches while simultaneously maintaining a presence on Etsy in the increasingly competitive artisan birdbath space. Even though the birdbath thing can be frustrating, all in all, he’s living a pretty charmed existence. That is until his past catches up with him and changes the way his coven views the Thorn they know and sends him reeling in search of meaning in a world he’d left behind.
MoviesScreendaily

‘The Last Thing Mary Saw’: Fantasia Review

Forbidden love powers this spooky, religious-themed horror-drama. Dir/scr: Edoardo Vitaletti. US. 2020. 89 mins. Intolerance and religious dogma prove chilling in The Last Thing Mary Saw, a finely modulated horror-drama from first-time feature filmmaker Edoardo Vitaletti. Stefanie Scott and Isabelle Fuhrman play young lovers in 19th century America who quickly discover that their illicit romance will cause ruptures within a God-fearing family determined to make examples of them. An appealing exercise in ghostly atmosphere, this Fantasia premiere will cater to genre fans who like their scares laced with unease rather than gore.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Fantasia Review: Lee Won-tae’s Twisty Thriller The Devil’s Deal Puts an Honest Man Through the Wringer

There’s no way anybody beats Jeon Hae-woong (Cho Jin-woong) in a hometown election—everyone loves him. Walking down the street means shaking hands and bowing to applause when the people know he’ll fight for them. He is one of them, after all. Thinking as much only proves naïve if the world in which he exists is corrupt and, per the President—also up for re-election—this will be the most transparently legal ballot box since Korea became democratized. He’s therefore a shoo-in upon earning the Democratic party’s nomination. And that’s in the bag, considering his political mentor Kwon Soon-tae (Lee Sung-min) operates as puppet-master for all of Busan’s interests within the capital. Jeon’s victory awaits.

Comments / 0

Community Policy