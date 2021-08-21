Fantasia 2021 Review: HOTEL POSEIDON, A Dantean Journey Through One Man's Personal Hell

“Always know in which direction you’re praying,” a priest tells Frederic Mason (Henry Czerny), a bit too late in “The Righteous.” A former man of the cloth himself, Frederic doesn’t underestimate the power of prayer, though he’s had his faith shaken of late, recently burying his young daughter Joanie and in visiting what was once a place of comfort where he could fall back on God’s plan, there is only confusion when nothing makes sense any more. It isn’t exactly an unfamiliar spot for Frederic, who decided to leave both the calling and his community up north a decade earlier when he fell in love with the newly widowed Ethel (Mimi Kuzyk) not necessarily knowing what the path ahead would look like, and for actor/writer/director Mark O’Brien, there is a knowledge he isn’t exactly reinventing the wheel when considering Frederic at odds with the gospel he once preached so feverishly, yet it feels like new territory when the ground trembles in “The Righteous” with the team behind it every bit as assured in their steps as the characters on screen are unsteady.