Burney gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(BURNEY, CA) According to Burney gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Speedway Express at 37303 Main St. Regular there was listed at $4.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.69 at Chevron at 37300 Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Burney area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.29 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.19
$4.29
$4.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
