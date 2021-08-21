Where's the cheapest gas in New Bloomfield?

(NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the New Bloomfield area offering savings of $0.16 per gallon.

Swenson 24 Hour Fuels at 205 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwick Mart at 225 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.17 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Swenson 24 Hour Fuels 205 E Main St, New Bloomfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.36

Sunoco 558 N 4Th St, Newport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.70 $ --

Amanda's Pure & Simple 2 Juniata Pkwy E, Newport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.