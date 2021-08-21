SGMC reports four deaths, Lowndes reports one

File art

VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center reported four more COVID-19-related deaths Thursday while the number of hospitalized virus patients remained at 100.

The hospital has reported 329 virus patients have died since the beginning of the pandemic – four more than the number reported the previous day. The hospital has reported multiple deaths with each daily report this week; it reported six COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday.

The hospital reported 100 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday – two less than reported hospitalized the previous day.

Lowndes reported a death Friday, increasing the total deaths to 153 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Lowndes County passed 9,300 cases since the start of the pandemic with the addition of 73 new cases Friday, reporting 9,302 virus cases, according to the GDPH.

There have been more than 7,700 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes – officially reporting 7,733 Friday – an increase of 98 antigen cases since the previous day – and 70 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.

South Health District urges anyone older than the age of 12, who has not been vaccinated, to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Vaccination remains our best tool to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and the new delta variant,” said Dr. William R. Grow, M.D., FACP, district health director. “The new cases we are seeing are effecting people of all ages. Younger adults and even children are getting seriously ill during this new surge. We must all work together and get vaccinated to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our communities.”

While vaccination is not a 100% guarantee that an individual will not contract COVID-19, vaccination does drastically decrease the likelihood of getting COVID-19, health officials said. It also dramatically decreases the chances of becoming seriously ill, being hospitalized or dying if contracting COVID-19.

In addition to vaccination, other steps that individuals can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 include mask wearing (for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals) in areas of high transmission, social distancing, hand washing and avoiding crowded settings.

People can contact the health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Meanwhile, SGMC reported that 57 is the average age of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 52 is the average age for ventilated patients.

Other data provided by the hospital includes that 93% of the 102 hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.

"Of the people tested within the last two weeks, 1 year olds have yielded the highest percentage of testing positive for the coronavirus followed by adults aged 33," according to a statement released early this week by the hospital.

The average age of COVID-19 positive inpatients is 57 years old; however, ages of current inpatients positive range from 4 months to 95 years, according to the statement.

"COVID-19 does not discriminate when it comes to age and we are seeing a wide range of ages test positive for the virus. We're highly encouraging everyone if they have not been vaccinated to go get vaccinated, and if you happen to test positive and do not have to be hospitalized we have treatment options available," said Dr. Brian Dawson, chief medical officer.

SGMC reported taking 1,350 COVID-19 tests on Aug. 19 and has released 1,878 virus patients since the start of the pandemic.

SGMC has reported nearly 38,000 vaccinations, showing 37,999 vaccines administered.

SGMC issues COVID-19 reports Monday through Friday.