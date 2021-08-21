Lawtey gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LAWTEY, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lawtey area offering savings of $0.03 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 22874 Us-301 N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.02 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 23002 Us-301, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon 22874 Us-301 N, Lawtey

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.