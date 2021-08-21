Save up to $0.02 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Glasgow

(GLASGOW, MT) Gas prices vary across in the Glasgow area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 204 1St Ave N. Regular there was listed at $3.24 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.26 at Cenex at 430 1St Ave N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.25 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 204 1St Ave N, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.74 $ --

Holiday 108 1St Ave N, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.74 $ 3.22

Conoco 1330 Us-2 W, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.74 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.