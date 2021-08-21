Letter: History repeats itself in Afghanistan
James Rothenberg's commentary "What will it take to change U.S. opinions on foreign policy," July 8, regarding the lack of interest of most Americans in foreign policy as instilled and sustained by Washington's institutionally trained career professionals is pertinent to understanding our current national distress over the Biden administration's handling of the end of America's longest, not-declared, 20-year Afghanistan "war," which was actually 30 years.www.timesunion.com
Comments / 0