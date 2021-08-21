Save up to $0.05 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Burns

(BURNS, OR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Burns area offering savings of $0.05 per gallon.

Sam's Service at 596 N Broadway Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1202 Oregon Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Burns area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.97 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Service 596 N Broadway Ave, Burns

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

FuelGood 19 W Monroe St, Burns

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Sinclair 103 Us-20 S, Hines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.