This is the cheapest gas in Scottville right now

(SCOTTVILLE, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Scottville, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 4888 W Us-10 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 423 E Us Highway 10, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Scottville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 4888 W Us-10, Ludington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 3.23

Meijer 3900 W Us 10, Ludington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.