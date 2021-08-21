Where's the cheapest gas in Morganton?
(MORGANTON, GA) According to Morganton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.
Murphy USA at 445 Progress Circle was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 1416 Loving Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Morganton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.20
$3.45
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.15
$3.55
$2.99
|card
card$3.03
$3.19
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.96
$3.25
$3.55
$3.09
|card
card$3.01
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.14
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.19
$3.45
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.25
$3.65
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
