Where's the cheapest gas in Morganton?

(MORGANTON, GA) According to Morganton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 445 Progress Circle was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 1416 Loving Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Morganton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 445 Progress Circle, Blue Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.20 $ 3.45 $ 3.08

Exxon 8200 Appalachian Hwy, Mineral Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.03 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Exxon 5980 Appalachian Hwy, Blue Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.96 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.01 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Ingles 5679 Appalachian Hwy, Blue Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

RaceWay 4581 Appalachian Hwy, Blue Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.19 $ 3.45 $ 3.09

BP 181 W First St, Blue Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.