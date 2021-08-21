Here’s the cheapest gas in Walsenburg Saturday

(WALSENBURG, CO) Gas prices vary across in the Walsenburg area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon.

TA Express at 455 Us-85-87 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.82 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Loaf 'N Jug at 200 Main St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

TA Express 455 Us-85-87, Walsenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.82 $ 4.17 $ 4.57 $ 3.65

7-Eleven 235 W 7Th St, Walsenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.29 $ 4.59 $ --

Conoco 416 Us 87, Walsenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.