Gas savings: The cheapest station in Cherokee Village

(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR) Gas prices vary across in the Cherokee Village area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 105 Us-62 W was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 500 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.93.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 105 Us-62 W, Ash Flat

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 1531 Highway 62412, Cherokee Village

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.34 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.