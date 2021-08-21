Cancel
Oroville, WA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Oroville

Posted by 
Oroville Daily
Oroville Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJ8Mm_0bYoWRP700

(OROVILLE, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Oroville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $152.26 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Gene's Native Smokes at 5 Wards Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.64 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $155.9 at Petro-Canada at 6201 45Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $41.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Gene's Native Smokes

5 Wards Rd, Oroville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.64
$--
$--
$3.64

Exxon

2208 Juniper St, Oroville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.96
$4.16
$3.69

Chevron

1501 Main St, Oroville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.74
$3.98
$4.18
$3.74

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Oroville Daily

Oroville Daily

Oroville, WA
With Oroville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

