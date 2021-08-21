Gas savings: The cheapest station in Oroville

(OROVILLE, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Oroville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $152.26 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Gene's Native Smokes at 5 Wards Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.64 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $155.9 at Petro-Canada at 6201 45Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $41.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Gene's Native Smokes 5 Wards Rd, Oroville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ -- $ -- $ 3.64

Exxon 2208 Juniper St, Oroville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.96 $ 4.16 $ 3.69

Chevron 1501 Main St, Oroville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ 3.98 $ 4.18 $ 3.74

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.