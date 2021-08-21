This is the cheapest gas in Ballinger right now

(BALLINGER, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Ballinger area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Alon at 1001 N Broadway St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Alon at 1001 N Broadway St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ballinger area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Alon 1001 N Broadway St, Ballinger

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Stripes 1801 Hutchins Ave, Ballinger

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 2.99

Conoco 1609 N Broadway St, Ballinger

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.