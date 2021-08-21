Gas savings: The cheapest station in Linn
(LINN, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Linn area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.
Cenex at 1780 Hwy 50 East was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 501 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0