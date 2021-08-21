Gas savings: The cheapest station in Manila

(MANILA, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Manila, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Gary's Food Mart at 330 Baltimore Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.94 at Exxon at 281 W Ar-18 Bypass, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Manila area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Gary's Food Mart 330 Baltimore Ave, Manila

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.