Save up to $0.05 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Sutton

(SUTTON, WV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sutton area offering savings of $0.05 per gallon.

BP at 2001 Sutton Ln was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 2210 Sutton Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sutton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BP 2001 Sutton Ln, Flatwoods

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.41

Pilot 270 Scott Fork Rd, Flatwoods

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.26 $ 3.48 $ 3.45 card card $ 2.94 $ 3.25 $ 3.48 $ 3.45

Go Mart 2215 Sutton Ln, Flatwoods

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.41 card card $ 2.94 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.41

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.